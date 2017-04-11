Team captains Jonathan Ross and Frank Skinner will go head to head to try and second-guess what the viewers will answer as Alexander Armstrong hosts. It’s basically a bit like Family Fortunes – but in real time.

Jonathan Ross said: “I'm thrilled to be involved with the show - I love the idea of using the latest technology to get to the heart of the matter, and am nosey enough to want to know what the rest of the country think about things - from big political questions to those small challenges that we face every day. I can't wait”.

Frank Skinner added: “An hour of live prime time television completely led by an unpredictable public vote. What larks!”

What larks indeed. Especially when the questions include, ‘Do you think we should have another Scottish Referendum?’ and, ‘What would you do if you ran over the neighbours cat?’. Although whether they’ll ask, ‘Are you enjoying this show?’ is debatable.

“This is one of those rare occurrences where you aim for the stars and both of your first choices say yes,” said Pointless host Armstrong. “Jonathan and Frank are genuinely my favourite two people in broadcasting. This is turning into a hell of a show!"