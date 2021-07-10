Jonathan ‘Jono’ Coleman, TV and radio presenter, dies aged 65 after prostate cancer diagnosis

Australian TV and radio personality Jonathan ‘Jono’ Coleman died yesterday, five years after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Advertisement

In a statement, his wife Margot said: “Jono and I have been soulmates for close to 40 years. We have been fortunate to live a rich and wonderful life and I have been lucky enough to watch up-close someone with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh.

“I will miss him beyond words and with the support of our gorgeous children, Oscar and Emily, and their partners, we will continue to live in the manner that he wanted.”

The statement (via The Mirror) continued: “When I asked Jono recently how he wanted to be remembered, he said, ‘For doing a good deed every day.’ Such was the generosity and caring nature of the love of my life.

“We will find the time to bring together all those close to him to celebrate his life when circumstances permit.”

The former Virgin Radio presenter’s son also paid tribute on Twitter.

Coleman was known for TV and radio work in Australia and the UK, beginning his career Down Under on children’s TV show Simon Townsend’s Wonder World.

He went on to work as a DJ and, after moving to the UK, became on half of Virgin Radio presenting duo Russ ‘n’ Jono with Russell Williams.

Williams shared his tribute to Coleman on Twitter, writing: “We had the best of times and right now it feels like the worst of times.

“My thoughts and love are with Margo, Emily, Oscar and Jono’s sister Sharon. Rest easy ‘Little buddy’ and ‘Thank You Very Much Indeed’. Blessed to have had him in my life.”

We had the best of times & right now it feels like the worst of times.

My thoughts & love are with Margo, Emily, Oscar & Jono’s sister Sharon. Rest easy ‘Little buddy’ and ‘Thank You Very Much Indeed’. Blessed to have had him in my life ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/Osg9cF8sUV — Russ Williams 🎙💙 (@Russw777) July 10, 2021

His TV appearances include Noel’s House Party, Celebrity Fit Club and I’m Famous and Frightened!.

He also presented on Heart London.

In 2005, he and his wife Margot moved back to Australia to closer to his family.

There, he lived in Sydney, reporting news and entertainment for Network Ten.

Coleman publicly shared his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2018 in order to raise awareness.

He told The Mirror the diagnosis came about because he had been undergoing regular blood tests after appearing on Celebrity Fit Club.

Advertisement

Coleman is survived by his wife and two children.