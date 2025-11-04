It's officially Christmas now the John Lewis Christmas advert 2025 is out!

"Where Love Lives" is a poignant tale of a father and son who don't seem to be great at communicating but love each other very dearly.

With the help of a perfect gift of music, a father is transported back into his youth and the son can understand who his dad is as a person a bit more.

The ad this year breaks from tradition, slightly, as there are actually two versions of the same track which play in the film - both are excellent and will be no doubt stuck in your heads throughout the festive period.

So, what is the song for 2025? And who sings it? Read on for all the details.

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song?

The song for the John Lewis Christmas advert 2025 is Where Love Lives by Alison Limerick.

The house classic was released in 1990 and while the original does appear in the John Lewis advert, there's also a second version which is more akin to the "John Lewis style" (slowed down, with an emotional undertone to it) performed by Labrinth.

Who sings the John Lewis Christmas advert 2025 song?

Alison Limerick and Labrinth perform the versions of Where Love Lives on the John Lewis Christmas advert 2025.

Limerick's original version starts the advert as the father remembers his glory days when he was younger and carefree dancing in a club.

But when the advert takes a poignant turn as he faces his life now with his son and the pair connect, Labrinth performs a slower piano-based version.

Alison Limerick said of the advert: "I squealed when I heard that 'Where Loves Lives' would be in the advert - literally squealed like an excited child. Music has always had the power to bring all kinds of peeps together, but I hope this year's John Lewis Christmas advert will give those who see it a new, emotional connection with the song - especially with what Labrinth has created. His gentle version is just so beautiful; it’s sure to fill the heart with love.”

Labrinth added: "To think a boy like me from East London Hackney, who grew up watching this iconic advert would one day reimagine a classic and compose a piece of music for John Lewis’s forward-thinking direction is a big deal for me. This advert is embedded in British Christmas culture and I miss home, so I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

While viewers can just hear a snippet of Labrinth's reimagined classic, there's good news as he's recorded a full version which is now out.

Rough Trade at John Lewis will also stock a vinyl record, with Side A featuring Limerick's classic, and Side B containing Labrinth's exquisite version in full.

The vinyl record is £14.99 and all profits will support the John Lewis Partnership's Building Happier Futures programme, which aims to support people who have grown up in care.

