Barrowman really put on a show, regaling the crowd with some TV-based lyrics and stellar jazz hands. And it was only at the very end of the number that a grouchy Dermot appeared to wrestle back his hosting job, quipping it was "one of only two shows on ITV not hosted by Holly Willoughby".

Suffice to say, Barrowman was a popular choice...

And viewers were delighted to see the I'm a Celeb contestant back on screens:

More like this

Advertisement

And there was one word for Mr Barrowman: in the words of Craig Revel-Horwood... "fab-u-lous".