As the curtain lifted on the 2019 National Television Awards, it was not Dermot O'Leary who leapt on stage to kick off proceedings – but John Barrowman.

Advertisement

The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here finalist took to the stage as Dermot was running a bit 'late', giving the Torchwood actor the opportunity to showcase his singing and tap-dancing skills, much to the delight of the audience at London's O2.

Barrowman really put on a show, regaling the crowd with some TV-based lyrics and stellar jazz hands. And it was only at the very end of the number that a grouchy Dermot appeared to wrestle back his hosting job, quipping it was "one of only two shows on ITV not hosted by Holly Willoughby".

Suffice to say, Barrowman was a popular choice...

And viewers were delighted to see the I'm a Celeb contestant back on screens:

More like this
Advertisement

And there was one word for Mr Barrowman: in the words of Craig Revel-Horwood... "fab-u-lous".

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement