Jo Brand is doing something rather special for Sport Relief. She's walking 150 miles from Hull to Liverpool in seven days. That's roughly 50,000 steps a day. And it's British wintertime – complete with chilly temperatures and drizzly rain. In the words of the lady herself, it's a "hell of a walk".

It all began on Friday with a hearty breakfast.

And a stroll across the Humber Bridge.

Sunshine? Pah. There was lots of rain...

And – if she'd had it her way – a buggy.

Day two arrived and there was pain. There was only one thing for it: dancing.

Dancing and cake. Cake cures everything.

And Alan Davies who appeared to join Jo on her walk through a peaty bog.

So far it's been quite the emotional rollercoaster.

So as you enjoy your lazy Sunday, spare a thought for Jo. She's back out there today, heading from Thorne to Harlington.

She's off and walking. A cheeky bus stop winking at her there. #GoJo pic.twitter.com/p1tpFFD3Oc

— Sport Relief (@sportrelief) January 24, 2016

All in aid of the fantastic cause that is Sport Relief. You can sponsor her here. #GoJo

