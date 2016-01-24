And a stroll across the Humber Bridge.

Sunshine? Pah. There was lots of rain...

And – if she'd had it her way – a buggy.

Day two arrived and there was pain. There was only one thing for it: dancing.

Dancing and cake. Cake cures everything.

And Alan Davies who appeared to join Jo on her walk through a peaty bog.

So far it's been quite the emotional rollercoaster.

So as you enjoy your lazy Sunday, spare a thought for Jo. She's back out there today, heading from Thorne to Harlington.

She's off and walking. A cheeky bus stop winking at her there. #GoJo pic.twitter.com/p1tpFFD3Oc — Sport Relief (@sportrelief) January 24, 2016

All in aid of the fantastic cause that is Sport Relief. You can sponsor her here. #GoJo