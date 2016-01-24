Jo Brand is walking 150 miles for Sport Relief and live tweeting the whole thing
The comedienne is strolling from Hull to Liverpool to raise funds for the BBC's charity event
Jo Brand is doing something rather special for Sport Relief. She's walking 150 miles from Hull to Liverpool in seven days. That's roughly 50,000 steps a day. And it's British wintertime – complete with chilly temperatures and drizzly rain. In the words of the lady herself, it's a "hell of a walk".
It all began on Friday with a hearty breakfast.
And a stroll across the Humber Bridge.
Sunshine? Pah. There was lots of rain...
And – if she'd had it her way – a buggy.
Day two arrived and there was pain. There was only one thing for it: dancing.
Dancing and cake. Cake cures everything.
And Alan Davies who appeared to join Jo on her walk through a peaty bog.
So far it's been quite the emotional rollercoaster.
So as you enjoy your lazy Sunday, spare a thought for Jo. She's back out there today, heading from Thorne to Harlington.
She's off and walking. A cheeky bus stop winking at her there. #GoJo pic.twitter.com/p1tpFFD3Oc
— Sport Relief (@sportrelief) January 24, 2016
All in aid of the fantastic cause that is Sport Relief. You can sponsor her here. #GoJo