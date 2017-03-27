This proved a real problem when Harry Potter author JK Rowling tweeted this lovely tribute to her mother Anne, only for her fans in the US to freak out with worry that they might have forgotten this all-important date.

Just look at the reaction.

The confusion wasn't just in the US, either.

Although Mother's Day takes place on 26th March in the UK, it won't take place until Sunday 14th May in the US. Don't worry, you haven't missed it.

Then again, why stop with just one day?