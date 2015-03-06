JK Rowling sends fans into a frenzy after kidding about Harry Potter prequel
The author joined in this year's World Book Day fun by hinting there was still a story to be told about Percy Weasley and Narcissa Malfoy
JK Rowling sent fans into a frenzy yesterday after kidding about a new Harry Potter prequel being in the works.
The author, joining in the hordes of World Book Day-themed tweets, joked there is a story left to be told about Percy Weasley and Narcissa Malfoy.
A lot of readers just seemed to think the whole idea was just too much
@jk_rowling DON'T DO THIS TO US
— isabel (@lilymydeer) March 5, 2015
But of course there's plenty of people out there that do want more.
@jk_rowling WHY NOT??? DO IT!! :D
— Ani (@anishok) March 5, 2015
But this tweeter wins all of the prizes:
Rowling is currently working on bringing Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find them to the big screen, with filming on the first film in the trilogy expected to start at the end of this year. Fans have continually backed a campaign to see In The Flesh Star Luke Newberry cast in the main role of Newt Scamander.
JK Rowling's tweet included a picture from @SofieAmalieN from the HPEF Ascendio 2012