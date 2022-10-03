Jimmy Akingbola says ITV's Sorry, I Didn't Know has "created history"

Jimmy Akingbola returns to the presenter's chair for this latest run, having recently made a splash across the pond in the cast of hard-hitting drama Bel-Air - a gritty reboot of the classic Will Smith sitcom.

ITV's groundbreaking comedy panel show Sorry, I Didn't Know is back for its third season on ITV and ITV Hub, tackling more important topics in Black history while providing plenty of laughs along the way.

Despite acting being his main profession, Akingbola tells RadioTimes.com that he adores his hosting gig on Sorry, I Didn't Know and wants to see the "fantastic show" continue for "many more seasons", citing other long-running panel shows like Have I Got News For You and QI as potential comparisons.

While the format will be familiar to viewers, the specific angle taken by Sorry, I Didn't Know is quite unique, encouraging viewers to "learn through laughter" about a range of topics that have been overlooked by the British education system.

"We have created history, SIDK is the first of its kind," says Akingbola. "I also think this is part of our legacy. I hope in the future we will see more TV shows like ours that help change and update the face of TV."

He continues: "People tell us how refreshing it is to learn about a part of history that doesn’t get taught in schools or shown on TV. When I hear this, it reminds me that SIDK is a unicorn and the way we produce the show with inclusion running through the spine of it is still rare."

Akingbola also sees great value in educational content coming outside of the restrictions of the documentary genre, suggesting that information can be more easily remembered in this lighter format.

"Don’t underestimate the comedy panel show format. Humour is a powerful and engaging way to connect with people," he explains. "I know I, personally, remain much more engaged if a speaker and the content is funny.

"I also find it easier to remember what I hear when I’m able to connect with something that made me laugh."

Once again, Sorry, I Didn't Know will attract some stellar guests in its third season, who Akingbola refuses to name – although he did offer these hints: "We will be having an athlete that has won gold medals, a few TV icons and a couple of award-winning comedians."

Meanwhile, if Sorry, I Didn't Know is renewed for a fourth run, it seems likely Akingbola will be sticking around, despite his ever more demanding acting jobs.

"I’ve never liked being pigeonholed so, for me, SIDK represents the variety within my career."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Sorry, I Didn't Know season 3 airs Sundays on ITV and ITV Hub. You can also get a 30-day free trial of ITV Hub+ on Amazon Prime Video here.

