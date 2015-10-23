The Radio 2 DJ, who is partnered up with pro dancer Karen Clifton, has so far avoided the dance-off. But footage of him training has shown Karen working on keeping those limbs in check, including getting him to try out his moves in water.

“It’s weird with him, because he gets very over-excited,” Darcey explained. “With those limbs and with the excitement it goes wild so he doesn’t appreciate that one step for him looks like a leap. It looks like a giant leap.”

As for how he can improve, Darcey said: “It’s all about him trying to mark the steps He’d look one hundred times better if [he used] half the amount of energy and smaller steps.”

More like this

And while she doesn’t think he’s destined to lift the Glitterball, Darcey’s not writing him off just yet.

“It’s so up to the audience and they do fall in love with characters just like Jeremy, as we do. I don’t think [he will make the final]. He is going to surprise us now, you know that.”

See the full interview on The Jonathan Ross Show Saturday at 10:25pm

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1