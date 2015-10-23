Jeremy Vine “looks like a giant spider” on Strictly dance floor says Darcey Bussell
“He’s kind of got an odd charm about him,” the judge says of the broadcaster’s ballroom stylings, admitting he might surprise us with a final appearance yet…
Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has been compared to a fair few things on Strictly Come Dancing – including a stork who has been electrocuted – and now judge Darcey Bussell has thrown another one into the mix: “He does look like a giant spider.”
“He’s gorgeous, I am a fan, he’s kind of got an odd charm about him, but he does look like a giant spider and you want him to kind of be able to bring it all together and contain it,” Darcey told chat show host Jonathan Ross. “It’s all a bit out here, but he’s slowly getting it together.”
The Radio 2 DJ, who is partnered up with pro dancer Karen Clifton, has so far avoided the dance-off. But footage of him training has shown Karen working on keeping those limbs in check, including getting him to try out his moves in water.
“It’s weird with him, because he gets very over-excited,” Darcey explained. “With those limbs and with the excitement it goes wild so he doesn’t appreciate that one step for him looks like a leap. It looks like a giant leap.”
As for how he can improve, Darcey said: “It’s all about him trying to mark the steps He’d look one hundred times better if [he used] half the amount of energy and smaller steps.”
More like this
And while she doesn’t think he’s destined to lift the Glitterball, Darcey’s not writing him off just yet.
“It’s so up to the audience and they do fall in love with characters just like Jeremy, as we do. I don’t think [he will make the final]. He is going to surprise us now, you know that.”
See the full interview on The Jonathan Ross Show Saturday at 10:25pm
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC1