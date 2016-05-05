The original general knowledge quiz Eggheads, which has been running since 2003, has also been recommissioned for its 18th series.

They join a host of new daytime commissions announced by the Beeb, including Ill Gotten Gains, a series following Regional Organised Crime Units and Police Forces as they systematically take down Britain’s criminals; Dom On The Spot, which will see Dom Littlewood investigating why Britain is handing out more fines than ever before; Street Auction, a show in which a street sets up a secret money-making auction for a neighbour in need; and United Nations Street, following Narborough Road in Leicester, Britain’s most diverse street.

Aled Jones will also present a new BBC1 afternoon show. Going Back, Giving Back will focus on the idea of 'living wills', following people as they decide how they can positively change the lives of others. While Patrick Kielty is set to front a new BBC2 quiz show called Debatable.

Bill Turnball's Think Tank and Claimed and Shamed will also return.

"I am committed to bringing through new and distinctive series to sit alongside existing favourites on BBC1 in Daytime and on BBC Two in Early-Peak," says BBC controller Dan McGolpin. These new programmes will include original investigative journalism, compelling and heart-warming stories about inspirational individuals and captivating entertainment shows that will challenge even the most formidable quizzers."