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Jeremy Vine reveals why his game show is a new joy amid the 'death' of the quiz in the modern age
Smartphones are killing TV quiz shows – and knowledge itself, writes presenter Jeremy Vine.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:01 pm
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