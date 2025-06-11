Headed up by Jeremy Vine, the series sees former Countdown star Carol Vorderman and actress Sally Lindsay take on the roles of team captains, with famous faces set to take on the litany of quizzes in each episode.

According to the series synopsis: "It's a high-stakes battle of logic and wordplay. Will Carol and Ore’s number skills give them the edge, or can Sally and the ‘King of Choirs’ Gareth sing their way to puzzling glory?

"Jeremy even tries to impress Gareth with his vocals… but will he hit the right note?"

Sally Lindsay in Celebrity Puzzling. 5

It's set to be a battle of puzzles as the teams will have to test their problem-solving and logic in a series of challenges that are set to be fun but quite difficult too.

Some of the famous faces set to take on the series include the aforementioned Ore Oduba and Gareth Malone, former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and stand-up comedian Stephen Bailey, as well as plenty others.

The synopsis for the first episode reads: "The episode opens with In Other Words, where teams must decode two-word answers using only initials and cleverly crafted synonyms.

"Then it’s Thirdle, where stacks of words are missing their third letters, [and] teams must race the clock to complete the vertical word.

"In Cinema Cypher, film titles are obscured by symbols. Solve it without help for full points or take a clue and accept a deduction.

"Next, Heat Map brings a QWERTY twist: letters turn yellow, orange or red depending on how often they appear. It’s deduction under pressure.

"Funundrum sees teams unscrambling three anagrams, each harder than the last, to earn vital bonus points."

Of course, plenty will be familiar with Jeremy Vine, with the TV presenter being best known for helming his own BBC Radio 2 show and his weekday current affairs show, which also airs on 5.

As for Lindsay, she's no stranger to the broadcaster as the star of the channel's Madame Blanc Mysteries as well as limited series Love Rat.

Vorderman is best known for her career on Countdown, going on to appear on various shows including The Masked Singer, I'm a Celebrity South Africa and also previously hosting the Pride of Britain Awards.

On the announcement of Celebrity Puzzling, Vine said: "It's amazing to do a quiz that's so simple and yet feels so fresh in every way.

"Celebrity Puzzling is one of those shows where, from the very first edition, everything fell into place with our amazing 5 team, with Carol and with Sally, and we just had the greatest fun in the studio.

"Not to mention burning through quite a few brain cells as we all tried to solve those beastly puzzles!"

Celebrity Puzzling will premiere on 5 on Monday 23rd June at 7pm, followed by new episodes on the following weeknights.

