Evans went into panic stations, apologising profusely for anyone who was offended.

However, judging by the reaction on Twitter, everybody had already forgiven the silver-tongued Irons for his live misdemeanour.

"I remember when I was a young man, about 30 as an actor, and John Hurt – who was a neighbour of mine in Hampstead – we were having a coffee one morning," he said. "When you get to 30 you begin to get a bit edgy you see, because you find there’s young ones coming up who look rather better than you, because they’re younger, and are rather good as actors.

"John and I were moaning about this," Irons continued. "And he said, ‘You know what I do when I find a good actor? I say to him, 'You have a wonderful voice. Have you ever listened to it?' And the actor is f****ed.’”

Cue absolute carnage in the studio, with Evans shouting, "You can't say that on the BBC!"

"I'm so sorry," Irons said while fellow guest Paloma Faith burst into a fit of laughter. "It's so relaxed here, so normal," he added.

"A little too relaxed," Evans said.

"I'm so embarrassed, I can't talk," Irons said. "I need to recover."

But while Irons was composing himself, listeners were loving it.

Maybe it's something about Irons's voice that lets him get away with it?

For sensitive listeners, we can only apologise. Catch up on Chris Evans's radio show here.