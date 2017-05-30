Jeremy Corbyn's One Show appearance confirmed
Following PM Theresa May's interview on the BBC1 magazine show earlier this month, the Labour leader will now get his chance to connect with viewers
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will take a seat on The One Show sofa next Tuesday, 30th May, three weeks to the day after Prime Minister Theresa May's interview on the BBC1 teatime magazine show alongside her husband Philip.
The Mays' appearance on the programme was light on politics and heavy on superficial minutiae like their dress sense and who put the bins out, a discussion which nevertheless riled some viewers after Mrs May said "there's boy jobs and girl jobs”.
Whether Corbyn intends to talk about bigger issues remains to be seen but he will be quizzed by hosts Alex Jones, who also spoke with the PM, and Ore Oduba.
Jeremy Corbyn is on The One Show on Tuesday 30th May at 7pm