Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will take a seat on The One Show sofa next Tuesday, 30th May, three weeks to the day after Prime Minister Theresa May's interview on the BBC1 teatime magazine show alongside her husband Philip.

Advertisement

The Mays' appearance on the programme was light on politics and heavy on superficial minutiae like their dress sense and who put the bins out, a discussion which nevertheless riled some viewers after Mrs May said "there's boy jobs and girl jobs”.