When last we heard from the set of the new series, Clarkson and his new "crew" were gearing up for a spin in much more sleek and shiny automobiles as filming began.

With a skeleton crew, filming for Amazon Prime's new motoring programme has begun. pic.twitter.com/8PaYvke5il — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) October 7, 2015

Writing in his Sunday Times motoring column last month, Clarkson said he was wooed by Amazon bosses who introduced him and co-presenters James May and Richard Hammond to “the dizzying world of narrowcasting, in which you can upload a programme when it’s ready, not necessarily at 7pm on a Tuesday".

