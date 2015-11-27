Jeremy Clarkson wants you to know how the budget for his new car show is being spent
The former Top Gear presenter says the money for the Amazon Prime show won't be going on "company cars" for himself, May and Hammond
He may have signed quite a lucrative deal with Amazon Prime to front their new motoring show but Jeremy Clarkson wants viewers to know that the budget for the new project isn't going into his back pocket.
The former Top Gear host, who'll front Amazon's new offering with Richard Hammond and James May, took to Twitter this morning to share a tongue-in-cheek snap of the trio with some rather modest motors.
When last we heard from the set of the new series, Clarkson and his new "crew" were gearing up for a spin in much more sleek and shiny automobiles as filming began.
With a skeleton crew, filming for Amazon Prime's new motoring programme has begun. pic.twitter.com/8PaYvke5il
— Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) October 7, 2015
Writing in his Sunday Times motoring column last month, Clarkson said he was wooed by Amazon bosses who introduced him and co-presenters James May and Richard Hammond to “the dizzying world of narrowcasting, in which you can upload a programme when it’s ready, not necessarily at 7pm on a Tuesday".
