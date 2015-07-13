Jeremy Clarkson takes a final lap of the Top Gear track with some famous passengers
The former host was in illustrious company with Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and racing driver Marino Franchitti in his car
It's been a long Top Gear farewell for Jeremy Clarkson but, two weeks on from his final episode airing, the host has taken his final lap of the track. He chose to share it with some important passengers, inviting Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and racing driver Marino Franchitti for a rather serious-looking final spin around Hammerhead, Bentley Bend, Gambon Corner and the Follow-Through.
But rather than get behind the wheel of a reasonably priced car, Clarkson opted for a flashier set of wheels for his swansong.
Clarkson – who was axed from the BBC2 show back in March after his infamous "fracas" – made his final Top Gear appearance on 28th June in pre-recorded material, introduced by his departing co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May.
The trio's future has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few months with rumours of a new series on ITV or a move to an on-demand service like Netflix.
Meanwhile, Top Gear's new host Chris Evans has been comparing his latest gig to joining one of our favourite sci-fi series: “There have been 34 presenters before me, so it’s a bit like Doctor Who,” he told this month's Top Gear Magazine.