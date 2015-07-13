Clarkson – who was axed from the BBC2 show back in March after his infamous "fracas" – made his final Top Gear appearance on 28th June in pre-recorded material, introduced by his departing co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May.

The trio's future has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few months with rumours of a new series on ITV or a move to an on-demand service like Netflix.

Meanwhile, Top Gear's new host Chris Evans has been comparing his latest gig to joining one of our favourite sci-fi series: “There have been 34 presenters before me, so it’s a bit like Doctor Who,” he told this month's Top Gear Magazine.

