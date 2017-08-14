"If you don't do as I say, you will die," the doctor told him.

Last weekend, a spokesperson for the Amazon show said that the star had been admitted to hospital after he had posted an Instagram photo of his arm, attached to a drip with hospital wrist bands, alongside the caption: "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday."

"I was in a room with nothing on the walls except wallpaper, and most of that was coming off. And I was in there for an hour, on my own, with absolutely nothing to do," Clarkson wrote of his experience in the Spanish hospital. "The boredom was so bad I thought often about killing myself."

More like this

His boredom was not alleviated by a £27 day-pass for TV, which offered only golf, "in Spanish".

Clarkson has left hospital, but faces up to two months on the sidelines; unthinkable to a man who claims to have never been ill in all his adult life.

Advertisement

Taking to Drivetribe, he said: "Thanks for all the good wishes. And to keep you up to date, I'll be out of action for quite some time apparently. It's really really annoying because I've never had one day off work since I started in 1978."