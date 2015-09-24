"May is busy with other stuff but Hammond, Wilman and I are extremely busy putting our new show together," he said. "Much is already sorted."

James May had recently said that the three had got "nowhere" with the new show, but Clarkson contradicted him, saying these had been "very very very busy times" for him.

Clarkson also confirmed that filming for the new show would begin in "a couple of weeks", and that all three of them would be involved.

More like this

May suggested yesterday that plans for the Amazon motoring show had stalled. "We haven't got a name. We haven't decided on the content...any of that stuff. So, honestly, nothing, nothing has happened," he said.

May has been working on a second series of his BBC show Cars of the People, while Hammond has been promoting his new Sky1 show Jungle Quest.

Clarkson meanwhile is set to host the first episode of the new series of Have I Got News For You in October.

Hammond said recently that the three of were ready to "reinvent" themselves with their new series.

Advertisement

“We’ve had a riotous year and now we’re positioned somewhere none of us would have expected to be a year, two years, three years ago – poised to reinvent ourselves, to be creative in a way we would never have been,” he said.