The battle between Chris Evans and Jeremy Clarkson for the most enticingly extreme introduction to their new car shows is hotting up. After Evans and Matt Le Blanc made headlines with their tyre-decimating stunt outside the Cenotaph, and Evans was shown throwing up following a spin with fellow co-host Sabine Schmitz, Jeremy Clarkson has now completed what he says was "the most dangerous stunt I've ever attempted" – and by the looks of things he only just survived it...

Despite apparently emerging bloodied and blackened after the undisclosed stunt, which took place in the Jordanian capital of Amman, the former Top Gear presenter couldn't help finishing with a joke...