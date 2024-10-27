In his latest The Sun column, Clarkson said: "I write three newspaper columns a week, I have a brewery, a pub, a shop, I host Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, run a farm, make a television show about that and this week, my latest book came out."

He added that his doctor said "a lot of that will have to go" to benefit his health, which has prompted the former Top Gear host to consider hobbies and healthy eating.

However, Clarkson implied that he won't be following his doctor's orders about easing up on his career, saying: "If I didn’t work, I’d just sit at home all day, rotting."

Jeremy Clarkson in Clarkson's Farm. Amazon MGM Studios

Clarkson recently revealed that he had been taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where a heart attack was ruled out but he was fitted with a stint.

At the time, he wrote in his column in The Sunday Times: "The next morning I went home, and here I am, two hours later, writing this and sort of thinking, 'Crikey, that was close'.

"Now, thanks to all those tremendous people at the John Radcliffe in Oxford and all of their extraordinary machines, here I am wondering what water tastes like and if it’s possible to make celery interesting."

With The Grand Tour now having come to a close, that's one less show on Clarkson's schedule.

The Prime Video series saw Clarkson reunited with former Top Gear hosts James May and Richard Hammond but Clarkson recently reflected, saying that he doesn't think either car show would get made nowadays.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Writing in The Sun, he said: "It wouldn’t get commissioned now in a million years. Monkey tennis would be more likely to be commissioned than this, I think."

He went on: “It would be so difficult – three middle-aged, middle-class guys, driving cars around in other countries, I think they’d probably say no."

Similarly, also reflecting on his time on Top Gear, May claimed that Clarkson's habit of making controversial statements on the show was part of his role, saying: "I didn’t wince about Clarkson being controversial because it’s his job to be an arse and he is very good at it.

"I’d wince at him not misunderstanding some basic principle of aerodynamics. I’d think, 'How can you not know that?'"

Clarkson's Farm seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video. Sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.