Jonnie Irwin died in February, aged 50, after a cancer battle spanning several years.

Harman's latest post is accompanied by a compilation of photos of them working together at various events, describing it as an "honour" to have worked with someone so "vibrant and fun".

The caption read: "I recently passed the 20 year anniversary of my first ever shoot on A Place in the Sun.

"Two decades ago, my career turned onto a different path which has shaped so many factors of my life until now. From meeting my husband, having our children, moving to Spain, to making so many wonderful friends over the years.

"In particular, one very special friend… Jonnie and I started our television careers together, which makes the 20 year anniversary especially poignant.

Harman continued: "Without him, I have not really felt like celebrating. I’ve been pretty choked up about posting anything about it to be honest. I miss him. He was always full of fun and mischief, it doesn’t seem possible that he is gone.

Jonnie Irwin on A Place in the Sun. Channel 4

"In Jonnie’s memory, I give you a snippet of the last 20 years. What an honour to work with someone so vibrant and fun. Thank you Jonnie for the memories, sending love as always to Jonnie’s family and loved ones."

Irwin was initially diagnosed in August 2020 and told he had only six months to live, with Harman previously hailing his "positivity, determination and bloody mindedness" while going through something so harrowing.

The pair met in 2004 while filming a pilot episode of A Place in the Sun in South Africa.

