The one-off episode will see the two rummage through peoples' knick knacks along with their bandmates. Candida Doyle (Pulp) will join Cocker, while Rowetta Ida (Happy Mondays) will feature alongside Bez. The episode will air on 28th September.

The fourth annual BBC Music Day will also see Kylie Minogue take over train announcements at major stations across the UK for the day, while the occasion will be marked by Woman's Hour publishing a Women in Music Power List, celebrating the top 40 females in music (taking in performers, songwriters, producers and managers). The list will be compiled by a panel which includes Kate Nash (the singer who now stars in Netflix's GLOW) and producer Catherine Marks (The Killers, Wolf Alice).

On top of this, there will also be a special edition of Pointless, featuring Lianne La Havas, Amy Macdonald, Leslie Garrett and Ella Eyre, and an All Star Music Quiz, pitting teams of celebrities against each other, hosted by Gareth Malone.

BBC Music Day takes place on 28th September 2018.