But the situation wasn't fully revealed until Mark Francis's boat party where Jamie strolled over to the guilty pair and demanded the truth. "We were very drunk, we kissed," revealed Proudlock, admitting it had happened two or three times in the last couple of weeks.

Jamie was having none of it. "The fact is, it f**king hurts me. If it was anyone else I'd go f**king ballistic, but it's you," he raged at Proudlock, before turning on a giggling Lucy: "Your morals are a joke. you're a massive hypocrite."

Being Lucy Watson, she didn't take it lying down, but Jamie snapped back, "If you can't see it, Lucy, it's f**king pointless," before storming off.

So, what's to come for this new MIC couple? Lucy may have dismissed it as "just a couple of kisses. It's not like it means anything." But judging by the trail for the return of the series, the two are not exactly dismissing the idea of a relationship. Is this thing with Lucy a one-off, Proudlock is asked. "Mate, who knows," comes the reply. And Miss Watson is equally cryptic: "I've been single for so long, I do actually quite want a boyfriend." Watch this space...