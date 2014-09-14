Jamie is furious as Proudlock and Lucy surprise everyone to become Made in Chelsea's newest couple
If you thought tonight's series finale was all about Alik and Louise, you'd be wrong...
Woah, where did that come from? There we were, feet up, sipping our champers, merrily enjoying the final episode of Made in Chelsea NYC when out of nowhere Alik dropped the bombshell that Proudlock and Lucy had been hooking up. And - poor Al - as luck would have it, he happened to be in the company of Lucy's ex-boyfriend Jamie Laing who stormed off, fuming, "I'm going to have to find out if this is true or not."
But true it was. Ok, so there were clues. The pair shared a scantily clad rooftop bevvy mid-episode - perhaps the distinct lack of clothing on both their parts was some clue as to their after hours antics - but we thought they were bonding over their distressed pal Stevie. How wrong we were...
But the situation wasn't fully revealed until Mark Francis's boat party where Jamie strolled over to the guilty pair and demanded the truth. "We were very drunk, we kissed," revealed Proudlock, admitting it had happened two or three times in the last couple of weeks.
Jamie was having none of it. "The fact is, it f**king hurts me. If it was anyone else I'd go f**king ballistic, but it's you," he raged at Proudlock, before turning on a giggling Lucy: "Your morals are a joke. you're a massive hypocrite."
Being Lucy Watson, she didn't take it lying down, but Jamie snapped back, "If you can't see it, Lucy, it's f**king pointless," before storming off.
So, what's to come for this new MIC couple? Lucy may have dismissed it as "just a couple of kisses. It's not like it means anything." But judging by the trail for the return of the series, the two are not exactly dismissing the idea of a relationship. Is this thing with Lucy a one-off, Proudlock is asked. "Mate, who knows," comes the reply. And Miss Watson is equally cryptic: "I've been single for so long, I do actually quite want a boyfriend." Watch this space...