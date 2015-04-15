Jamie Dornan has a really weird football kickabout with Rory McIlroy
A Fifty Shades star and a world number one golfer playing football with a three-sided net. Who thrashed who?
A video of a couple of lads playing football with a weird goal has gone viral. The fact that the lads are Fifty Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan and golf's world number one Rory McIlroy might have something to do with it.
The pair, who come from the same town – Holywood – in Northern Ireland, were filmed playing against each other in a game of 'circular football'.
The Fifty Shades actor couldn't quite dominate McIlory in this run-out, eventually losing 2-1 to the major-winning golfer.
The format was developed by Dornan's doctor father, Professor Jim Dornan, as a way to fine-tune children's skills in the beautiful game.
"Basically what we're doing is taking an end-to-end field sport and playing it towards the middle," Dornan Sr explained to the Belfast Telegraph. "We have a three-sided goal called the Trigoal and it means that the kids get more chances to be on the ball, to tackle, to pass, to play triangles and best of all, to score."
Jamie says he played a version of the game growing up, so it's sweet to see him now using his star appeal to help promote the work of his old man.
As for McIlory? Well, he might not have won the US Masters, but at least he can say he gave Dornan a good thrashing.