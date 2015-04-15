The Fifty Shades actor couldn't quite dominate McIlory in this run-out, eventually losing 2-1 to the major-winning golfer.

The format was developed by Dornan's doctor father, Professor Jim Dornan, as a way to fine-tune children's skills in the beautiful game.

"Basically what we're doing is taking an end-to-end field sport and playing it towards the middle," Dornan Sr explained to the Belfast Telegraph. "We have a three-sided goal called the Trigoal and it means that the kids get more chances to be on the ball, to tackle, to pass, to play triangles and best of all, to score."

Jamie says he played a version of the game growing up, so it's sweet to see him now using his star appeal to help promote the work of his old man.

As for McIlory? Well, he might not have won the US Masters, but at least he can say he gave Dornan a good thrashing.