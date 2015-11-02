Last week's episode of Made in Chelsea brought the surprising news that Tiffany Watson had been unfaithful to her boyfriend Sam Thompson. That's the Sam who attempted to date Tiff and co-star Millie Wilkinson at the same time during the last series. It didn't end well – but love eventually conquered all and the pair had been going steady a while with Sam even winning over Papa Watson at the start of Monday's episode.

However, a lot can change in the blink of an eye in Chelsea and, thanks to Tiff's shock confession, Sam has now called time on the relationship. But is he the only injured party? Or has Mr Thompson also played away from home? That's the accusation being levelled at him in this clip from tonight's instalment of MIC as Jamie Laing reports some intel that Sam has also cheated.