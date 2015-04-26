But the pair were soundly beaten by cyclist Chris Newton – the former World Track Champion and three-time Olympic medallist who came down the Mall in 2:39:27, just under three minutes behind world record holder Paula Radcliffe who called time on her career today with one final race.

Last year's fastest celebrity, Eggheads quiz star CJ de Mooi, recorded a time of 2:58:30, shaving over fifteen minutes off his previous effort. He was closely followed by Made in Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock who came through in a respectable time of 3:04:48, ahead of his former cast member Hugo Taylor who finished in 4:32:49.

Also across the finish line are Welsh rugby union player Shane Williams in 3:36:52 and former footballer Kevin Kilbane in 3:38:58. Meanwhile Hinterland actor Richard Harrington whizzed around in 3:29:29, just beaten by Henry Holland in 3:29:01 and Blue Peter's Lindsay Russell who came across in 3:36:30.

Model Christy Turlington Banes still looked fresh after running in 3:46:45, just behind Bluestone 42 actress Laura Aikman who completed the course in 3:45:04. TV presenter Jenni Falconer finished in 3:54:53, with This Morning chef Marcus Bean setting a time of 3:57:03, and Good Morning Britain presenter Sean Fletcher crossing the line in a respectable 4:11:08.

Call the Midwife's Helen George is dashing off to present a Bafta Craft Award after recording 4:25:54, ahead of BBC Radio DJs Greg James and Chris Evans who crossed the finish in 4:26:32 and 4:53:15, respectively.

And former GB sprinter Iwan Thomas pulled on his running shoes again coming home in 4:15:26, followed by fellow retired sportsman Lee Hendrie whose time was 4:43:45.

