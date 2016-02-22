James Corden got seriously pranked by an undercover Ant and Dec
The Saturday Night Takeaway stars flew over to LA to crash the set of The Late Late Show
By this point, Late Late Show host James Corden is probably used to masterminding pranks and viral videos himself – just check out his carpool karaoke series – but he had the tables turned on him this weekend as Ant and Dec flew over to LA to prank the Gavin and Stacey star for Saturday Night Takeaway.
Their pranks included hiring a fake security guard to hold James up, parking in his space and posing as contributors to his show, culminating in a sequence where a heavily made up Ant pretended to be struck down in a terrible accident live on air, and you can watch the full hilarious sketch above.
The lesson? No matter how far you run, you can’t escape the grasp of Ant and Dec’s mischievous ways.
