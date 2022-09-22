007 producers reveal why they finally agreed to James Bond TV series

007's Road to a Million is a reality adventure series that will see contestants competing in a range of exhilarating tasks to win up to £1million, and in a new interview, Broccoli and Wilson explained why they decided to give it the go-ahead.

Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have long been insistent that James Bond belongs exclusively on the big screen – but earlier in 2022 the pair green-lit a 007 television project for the very first time.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"People have always come to us about doing a TV show, [saying,] ‘Oh, you should do a Bond challenge,’" Broccoli told Variety.

"But we always stayed away from it because we didn’t want to put people in danger and have them do dangerous things because it’s not for members of the public – it’s for trained professionals."

“It wasn’t going to be dangerous to the participants is the key thing,” Wilson added of the new series, which is currently in production.

No Time to Die

The show is being filmed at various locations that feature in the Bond films, with the challenges testing the contestants' intelligence and endurance through physical obstacles and questions.

And speaking about what fans can expect when the show launches, Broccoli continued: "Audiences will get a big kick out of it, and that’s why we agreed to do it. I mean, it surprised us as well as everybody else. Like, wow, we’re gonna do this!"

However, both producers noted that the series shouldn't be seen as an indication that any future narrative Bond projects will be made for the small screen, with Wilson revealing: "We’re trying to keep it theatrical."

"Well, we’re gonna keep it theatrical," added Broccoli. "We’re not going to try; we’ve got to do it. It’s just a theatrical franchise."

007's Road to a Million is being produced by Amazon Prime Video – sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime Video here.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.