Amazon's James Bond competition show is accepting applications

The eight-part series, titled 007's Road to a Million, is the first TV show to come from the James Bond brand, with franchise bosses Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson on board to produce alongside MGM Television.

If you've ever dreamt of living out your 007 fantasy, then now could be your chance – Amazon Prime Video is inviting wannabe Bonds to apply for its upcoming TV show based on the British spy.

The series – which is a game show with a global adventure spin – has been in the works at Prime Video for four years, with production set to begin later this year.

Casting for the show is currently underway, with Prime Video asking for contestants who'll be competing in a global adventure for the chance to win £1 million.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We're looking for teams of two to take on this exciting mission, jet setting across the globe, facing challenges and using general knowledge for your chance to win the cash," the application page says.

You can apply to be on 007's Race to a Million at the Short Audition website.

The show will be filmed at various locations that feature in the Bond films, with the challenges testing the contestants' intelligence and endurance through physical obstacles and questions.

As for whether Bond will be coming to the small screen in a drama format, Michael G Wilson said back in December that he and the other executive producers plan on confining 007 to feature films.

"From our point of view, we try to focus on making good James Bond pictures and that takes a lot of time and thought – it takes a couple of years working on the script with a director,” Wilson told The Wrap.

Advertisement