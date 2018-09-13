Apparently the idea was Michael's, who according to Netflix wants to "pass on wisdom to his son" while taking in a little high culture.

Post-Brexit, Jack wasn't sure it was such a good idea: “I was surprised when Daddy said he wanted to visit Europe – the continent that he famously voted to leave,” he jokes in the first look at the new series.

Watch the trailer below.

Istanbul, Bavaria and Romania are all on the itinerary this year – along with beer bikes in Budapest, Europop in Moldova and gun-wielding Cossacks in Ukraine.

Ahead of the release of series one, Jack told Radio Times that he and his Dad had both got henna tattoos, with Jack promising that "next time we’re going to go full-blown".

Wonder whether he went through on his promise?

Jack Whitehall: Travels With my Father series 2 is released on Netflix on Friday 28th September 2018