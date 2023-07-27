Blue Marlin has been instructed by ITV to update its processes to ensure it reflects "best practice" with regards to its staff and working environment.

A statement provided to RadioTimes.com this week by ITV confirmed that discussions had taken place between the broadcaster and Martin's production company and reiterated that "people and their welfare are our highest priority".

James Martin. ITV

Complaints were made about the celebrity chef by members of his crew during production on his food travel series James Martin's Spanish Adventure. A senior figure at ITV spoke to Martin, who was directed to change his behaviour after a complaint about his conduct was launched in May.

It was reported that it was the second time an issue had been raised in recent years following an earlier incident in 2018 when major damage was caused to Martin's house during filming.

Martin and Blue Marlin have also acknowledged that "lessons have been learned" following the conversations with ITV and members of his crew.

The ITV statement read: "The production companies who make shows for us have primary responsibility for the duty of care of everyone they work with, both on and off-screen.

"We make clear our expectations in this regard as part of our pre-greenlight duty of care processes. This includes having appropriate independent controls in place to enable everyone who works on their shows to confidently and confidentially raise concerns."

It continued: “Following a complaint we received in May from members of the Blue Marlin production team about the filming of James Martin's Spanish Adventure, we contacted Blue Marlin to discuss these concerns and to understand how the issues raised were being addressed and what actions were being taken.

"As a result, we made a number of recommendations for Blue Marlin to implement as soon as possible, sharing best practice of some of our own relevant procedures around staff welfare and reiterating our Supplier Code of Conduct."

Meanwhile, an official statement from Blue Marlin – signed by Martin and managing director Fiona Lindsay – added further context to the aforementioned 2018 incident and confirmed that both Martin and Blue Marlin are in the process of implementing a number of recommendations from ITV.

"An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin's Saturday Morning in 2018 where James's home was badly damaged. Blue Marlin Television accepted responsibility," it read.

"James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets. James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved."

The statement continued: "Following this and some issues filming James Martin's Spanish Adventures, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV.

"Blue Marlin Television and James Martin have taken on board ITV's recommendations and their sharing of best practice, and are in the process of fully implementing. Since the 2018 incident, Blue Marlin Television has continued to film over 500 shows at James's home."

It concluded: "Blue Marlin Television remains committed to ensuring the welfare of all those with whom they work is of the utmost priority".

Blue Marlin Television have not responded to further request for comment.

