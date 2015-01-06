Simon and Cheryl have had an entertainingly tempestuous relationship over the years, and after a tense few months back on the X Factor judging panel again, Cheryl hinted last month that she may not return for another series. Could beating Simon to the NTA for Best TV Judge be her best chance of having the last laugh? Then again, David Walliams would take just as much pleasure from lording it over Simon...

Another tasty clash sees BBC1’s cult favourites Doctor Who and Sherlock both shortlisted for Best Drama along with ITV’s Cilla and Downton Abbey.

Peter Capaldi has settled into the Tardis brilliantly in his first series of Doctor Who, while Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch is also nominated for Best Drama Performance in the show.

