National Television Awards 2015 shortlist revealed
See a full list of the nominees in this year's viewer-voted awards...
Unlike the Baftas and the RTAs, the National Television Awards are voted for by you – the licence fee payer, armchair dweller, popcorn chewer and (probably) secret Gogglebox fanatic.
Whether you can be found yelling joyously at lairy louts on the Jeremy Kyle show or crave some gritty crime action in the form of BBC1’s Happy Valley, the NTAs have got you covered.
There are even a couple of new categories for 2015: TV Judge (Mary Berry, it’s your time to shine) and Skills Challenge Show (a category comprised entirely of cookery programmes – plus The Apprentice).
The shortlist for this year’s NTAs has been revealed, and you’ve got until 21st January to vote for your favourite small screen stars.
To have your say you can either vote online at www.nationaltvawards.com or call 0901 888 2015
More like this
The full nominees for the 2015 National Television Awards are as follow:
Chat Show Host
1 Alan Carr
2 Michael McIntyre
3 Graham Norton
4 Paul O’Grady
5 Jonathan Ross
Comedy
1 Benidorm
2 Mrs Brown’s Boys
3 Outnumbered
4 The Big Bang Theory
Daytime
1 Pointless
2 The Chase
3 The Jeremy Kyle Show
4 This Morning
Drama Performance
1 Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock)
2 Sarah Lancashire (Sgt Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley)
3 Dame Maggie Smith (Violet, Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey)
4 Sheridan Smith (Cilla Black in Cilla)
Drama
1 Cilla
2 Doctor Who
3 Downton Abbey
4 Sherlock
Entertainment Presenter
1 Ant and Dec
2 Keith Lemon
3 Dermot O’Leary
4 Bradley Walsh
Entertainment Programme
1 Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
2 Celebrity Big Brother
3 I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
4 Through The Keyhole
Factual
1 Gogglebox
2 Long Lost Family
3 Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
4 Top Gear
Multichannel
1 Celebrity Juice
2 Game of Thrones
3 Geordie Shore
4 The Walking Dead
Newcomer
1 Maddy Hill (Nancy Carter in Eastenders)
2 Lee Mead (Ben “Lofty” Chiltern in Casualty)
3 Cameron Moore (Cameron Campbell in Hollyoaks)
4 Michael Parr (Ross Barton in Emmerdale)
Talent Show
1 Britain’s Got Talent
2 Strictly Come Dancing
3 The Voice UK
4 The X Factor
Skills Challenge Show
1 Come Dine With Me
2 MasterChef
3 The Apprentice
4 The Great British Bake Off
Serial Drama
1 Coronation Street
2 EastEnders
3 Emmerdale
4 Hollyoaks
TV Judge
1 Mary Berry
2 Simon Cowell
3 Cheryl Fernandez-Versini
4 David Walliams
Serial Drama Performance
1 Kellie Bright (Linda Carter in EastEnders)
2 Danny Dyer (Mick Carter in EastEnders)
3 Verity Rushworth (Donna Windsor in Emmerdale)
4 Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks)