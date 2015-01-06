There are even a couple of new categories for 2015: TV Judge (Mary Berry, it’s your time to shine) and Skills Challenge Show (a category comprised entirely of cookery programmes – plus The Apprentice).

The shortlist for this year’s NTAs has been revealed, and you’ve got until 21st January to vote for your favourite small screen stars.

To have your say you can either vote online at www.nationaltvawards.com or call 0901 888 2015

The full nominees for the 2015 National Television Awards are as follow:

Chat Show Host

1 Alan Carr

2 Michael McIntyre

3 Graham Norton

4 Paul O’Grady

5 Jonathan Ross

Comedy

1 Benidorm

2 Mrs Brown’s Boys

3 Outnumbered

4 The Big Bang Theory

Daytime

1 Pointless

2 The Chase

3 The Jeremy Kyle Show

4 This Morning

Drama Performance

1 Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock)

2 Sarah Lancashire (Sgt Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley)

3 Dame Maggie Smith (Violet, Dowager Countess in Downton Abbey)

4 Sheridan Smith (Cilla Black in Cilla)

Drama

1 Cilla

2 Doctor Who

3 Downton Abbey

4 Sherlock

Entertainment Presenter

1 Ant and Dec

2 Keith Lemon

3 Dermot O’Leary

4 Bradley Walsh

Entertainment Programme

1 Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

2 Celebrity Big Brother

3 I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

4 Through The Keyhole

Factual

1 Gogglebox

2 Long Lost Family

3 Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

4 Top Gear

Multichannel

1 Celebrity Juice

2 Game of Thrones

3 Geordie Shore

4 The Walking Dead

Newcomer

1 Maddy Hill (Nancy Carter in Eastenders)

2 Lee Mead (Ben “Lofty” Chiltern in Casualty)

3 Cameron Moore (Cameron Campbell in Hollyoaks)

4 Michael Parr (Ross Barton in Emmerdale)

Talent Show

1 Britain’s Got Talent

2 Strictly Come Dancing

3 The Voice UK

4 The X Factor

Skills Challenge Show

1 Come Dine With Me

2 MasterChef

3 The Apprentice

4 The Great British Bake Off

Serial Drama

1 Coronation Street

2 EastEnders

3 Emmerdale

4 Hollyoaks

TV Judge

1 Mary Berry

2 Simon Cowell

3 Cheryl Fernandez-Versini

4 David Walliams

Serial Drama Performance

1 Kellie Bright (Linda Carter in EastEnders)

2 Danny Dyer (Mick Carter in EastEnders)

3 Verity Rushworth (Donna Windsor in Emmerdale)

4 Nikki Sanderson (Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks)