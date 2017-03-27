Monkman…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZagrO1C8UUY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mb1pJ10qzWY

…v Seagull

More like this

As the pair got in front of the cameras for the traditional pre-match trash talk, fans were comparing the event to some of the greatest gladiatorial battles ever witnessed and even suggesting that the BBC might mitigate wider budgetary concerns by making it pay per view.

But who is likely to come out on top? In terms of the teams, 2010 winners Emmanuel have to be favourites, having demolished their two quarter-final opponents 200 to 90 and 170 to 55, while Wolfson’s matches have involved far narrower victories and even one quarter-final loss.

When it comes to the battle of the personalities though, it’s a different matter. Many viewers feel that, when the dust settles, Eric Monkman will be the name on the public’s lips – and that #Monkmania will be more fervent than ever...

Advertisement

University Challenge: Monkman v Seagull is on BBC2 at 8pm on Monday 27th March