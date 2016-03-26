In 2012 it came down to a Wotsits and Frazzles face-off. And Frazzles are already a hot favourite among the bookies this year. Yes, actual bookies. This is serious stuff guys (money from losing bets goes to charity).

In January the World Cup of Chocolate had more than a million votes. There's even an official trailer for this savoury grudge match.

Bravo! A lovely official teaser video for the World Cup Of Crisps #wcocr2016 https://t.co/NtIjzDD3HL — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 25, 2016

The groups have been decided and voting will officially open at 10am today.

The World Cup Of Crisps is nearly here! The 48 teams have been drawn into 12 groups. Voting on groups 1-4 will begin at 10am! #wcocr2016 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) March 26, 2016

You get voting, we'll pop off and warn local shops to stock up on crisps because we all know what we're going to fancy later don't we...?