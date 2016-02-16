"I'm looking for [Adele]. My opening line is going to be, 'Hello, it's me.' And she's gonna say, 'Is it me you're looking for?'", said Richie. And then, as if by magic, he found her among the crowd and the pair posed for a picture.

"We have to do a mash-up of 'Hello'. It's coming!", Richie added on the livestream.

Could this be the beginning of something really rather beautiful?

More like this

Advertisement

We'll be very carefully watching this space.