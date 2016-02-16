It happened. Adele and Lionel Richie finally said Hello in person
The two Hello hitmakers posed for a snap at the Grammys
Never mind those sound issues, Adele had much bigger fish to fry at last night's Grammys because someone was looking for her and that someone was Lionel Richie.
The Hello hitmaker was on the hunt for the other Hello hitmaker, stating his intentions pretty clearly on the CBS Grammys livestream.
"I'm looking for [Adele]. My opening line is going to be, 'Hello, it's me.' And she's gonna say, 'Is it me you're looking for?'", said Richie. And then, as if by magic, he found her among the crowd and the pair posed for a picture.
"We have to do a mash-up of 'Hello'. It's coming!", Richie added on the livestream.
Could this be the beginning of something really rather beautiful?
More like this
We'll be very carefully watching this space.