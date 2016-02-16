Adele handled her Grammys sound issues as only Adele could
There were some technical glitches but the singer knew exactly how to handle it
Hot on the heels of the Baftas, the Grammy Awards took place in the USA last night and everyone's favourite British singer, Adele, was on hand to perform.
However, things didn't exactly go to plan for the Hello star, with technical glitches causing issues with her usually flawless sound during her performance of All I Ask.
The internet was aghast.
How could anyone do this to their beloved?
Adele handled the whole thing in an incredibly Adele way, tweeting an explanation to her followers within hours of the performance.
Because of it though... I'm treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it.
— Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016
Nothing like a burger and chips (In n Out is a US burger chain for those of you wondering) to make everything better.
Adele's new album, 25, wasn't eligible for any awards on the night but fellow Brit Ed Sheeran did the double, picking up two gongs for Best Solo Performance and Song of The Year for Thinking Out Loud.
Muse were awarded best rock album for Drones, and Mark Ronson also nabbed prizes for his work with Bruno Mars on Uptown Funk.