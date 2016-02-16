The internet was aghast.

How could anyone do this to their beloved?

Adele handled the whole thing in an incredibly Adele way, tweeting an explanation to her followers within hours of the performance.

Because of it though... I'm treating myself to an in n out. So maybe it was worth it. — Adele (@Adele) February 16, 2016

Nothing like a burger and chips (In n Out is a US burger chain for those of you wondering) to make everything better.

Adele's new album, 25, wasn't eligible for any awards on the night but fellow Brit Ed Sheeran did the double, picking up two gongs for Best Solo Performance and Song of The Year for Thinking Out Loud.

Muse were awarded best rock album for Drones, and Mark Ronson also nabbed prizes for his work with Bruno Mars on Uptown Funk.