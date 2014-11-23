Is Jessie J returning to The Voice UK?
The former coach and Bang Bang singer could be heading back to her red revolving chair
Jessie J could be poised to return to BBC1 talent show The Voice UK.
The 26-year-old Bang Bang singer gave up her red revolving chair in July 2013 after two seasons on the show, but the star has recently been dropping hints that she's keen to return.
"I miss doing The Voice. It’s this time of the year that they film it, so winter days remind me of doing the show," she told Q magazine, adding: "But who knows? It might not be that long until I’m back on The Voice. Wink, wink!"
Jessie J was replaced by popstar Kylie Minogue in the third series of The Voice. Kylie then quit after one run and will be replaced by Rita Ora when the show returns in 2015. Ricky Wilson, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones also star.
Would you like to like to see Jessie J back on The Voice?