"I miss doing The Voice. It’s this time of the year that they film it, so winter days remind me of doing the show," she told Q magazine, adding: "But who knows? It might not be that long until I’m back on The Voice. Wink, wink!"

Jessie J was replaced by popstar Kylie Minogue in the third series of The Voice. Kylie then quit after one run and will be replaced by Rita Ora when the show returns in 2015. Ricky Wilson, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones also star.

Advertisement

Would you like to like to see Jessie J back on The Voice?

