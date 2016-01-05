He wouldn't be the first housemate to leave the Big Brother house for set periods of time, of course. Rylan Clark-Neal, now a presenter on spin-off show Bit On The Side, made brief exits during his winning run as a contestant in 2013 to rehearse for that year’s The X Factor Tour.

“It was agreed before Rylan entered the Big Brother house that he would be allowed to rehearse for his tour twice on-site with a choreographer,” a spokesperson for Channel 5 told Radio Times at the time.

“This was agreed on the strict understanding that he was not allowed to discuss events in the Big Brother house with anyone during such rehearsal periods.

“Rylan was escorted by a Big Brother producer at all times during rehearsal to ensure full compliance.”

By all accounts Partridge hasn’t been able to cram rehearsals in before the reality show kicked off either, with a source telling us that rehearsals are due to start this Monday. We’re told an understudy has yet to be chosen for the actor, but that Partridge himself will definitely be on stage for opening night on 12th February. He confirmed he'll juggle both commitments himself on Twitter.

No pressure, eh?

A spokesperson for Channel 5 and Partridge's agent were both unable to comment on the speculation.

Whether fans will keep the former EastEnders star in until the final or he’ll be back treading the boards after one of the early evictions remains to be seen. Or perhaps we’ll just hear a whole lot of the Chicago soundtrack around the kitchen?

Celebrity Big Brother continues 9pm Wednesday on Channel 5