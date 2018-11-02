“Bradley has well and truly cemented himself as a staple star on ITV. Producers thought that it was about time he got his own chat show,” a source told The Sun.

“It will be pretty similar to The Jonathan Ross Show with some games and live performances thrown in. It’s early days but if it goes down well it could be in the running to replace Saturday Night Takeaway as ITV’s top entertainment show.”

Talk about spinning plates: Walsh is currently starring as Jodie Whittaker’s companion in BBC1's Doctor Who, and It's Showtime would be his second programme on ITV alongside the channel’s quiz show The Chase.

More like this

Advertisement

ITV is yet to confirm the reports. Watch this space...