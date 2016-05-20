In The Flesh, The Musketeers, Once Upon a Time and Merlin face off in League of Fandoms play-offs
Published: Friday, 20 May 2016 at 2:10 pm
Hannibal and Banished may have topped the leaderboard and earned automatic progression to Division 1 but the fight ain’t over in League of Fandoms.
The Musketeers, In The Flesh, Merlin and Once Upon A Time all stand a chance of moving to the top tier of the league as we enter... The Play-Offs.
On Tuesday 24th May, The Musketeers will take on Once Upon A Time, while In The Flesh and Merlin will also go head to head, with the winners of each semi-final facing off against each other on Thursday 26th May.
Voting, as is League of Fandoms standard, will open at 4pm BST and continue until 5.30pm BST.
For more information see RadioTimes.com/LeagueOfFandoms
