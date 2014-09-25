It seems advanced dough was too much for the A-level student, who has now missed out on a place in the semi-finals. But it came as a shock to all of us.

Sure, things are getting tough in the tent. And with just five super-bakers left, a weekend that saw Martha serve up a slightly undercooked spiced plum bread, a "totally" and "absolutely" raw technical and a tray of over-proofed doughnuts was bound to be a tricky one.

But voted out before the semi-finals? Who'd have thought it?

When RadioTimes.com decided to hedge our bets early on in the competition, without a moment of hesitation, I picked Martha.

And she wasn't just my choice. The bookies named her as the early favourite to take home the title of ultimate star baker.

From the very first episode it was clear she was exceptional. Anyone who has amassed so much knowledge and honed so many skills in any discipline by the age of 17 should be commended. And obviously I have an extra big soft spot for those who have excelled in cake.

While I'm sad, and surprised, to see Martha go, the word of Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood must not be questioned. And I think it's safe to say we can be certain that for Martha, this is far from the end.

"You are 17 and you are so brilliant. You are going to rule the world," Sue Perkins said after revealing her fate.

We can't help but agree.

And also daydream about a world run by dough, governed with frosting and policed by creme patissiere...

The Great British Bake Off continues on Wednesdays at 8:00pm on BBC1