I'm A Celebrity 'in talks' with Helen Flanagan for All Stars series

Now, The Sun has reported that none other than former Coronation Street star, Helen Flanagan, is in talks to return.

After it was confirmed last month that I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! would be getting an All Star spin-off show , speculation has been rampant as to who of the show's former campmates could be coming back.

The Sun reported that a show insider had told them: "Helen is in two minds about I’m A Celebrity and has been in talks about the possibility of coming back. She has three young children who are very much her priority.

"If Helen can make it work around her kids then she will consider taking the leap and signing up. Naturally ITV would love to have her appear on the All Stars series and she is very much a priority for their casting team."

Flanagan is most famous for playing Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, a role she first appeared in from 2000 to 2012, before making a return between 2017 and 2018. She first appeared on I'm a Celeb in 2012 and finished in seventh place.

The All-Star show is set to film at a new camp in South America, rather than their usual location in Australia or their more recent setting in Wales, which was used due to pandemic travel restrictions.

RadioTimes.com understands that there will be some fresh new twists on the format in the spin-off, with campmates given a hand in their own destiny through a series of internal votes and challenges.

Another star that The Sun previously reported being in talks to return to the show is Gillian McKeith, who first appeared on the series in 2010.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Helen Flanagan's representatives for comment, while ITV declined to comment.

