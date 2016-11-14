As you can see below, their reaction was pretty muted.

Just kidding – OF COURSE they’re all shrieking their guts out just like we would if covered in maggots, cockroaches and rats, with a particular highlight coming from Scarlett’s repeated screech of “Chicken kebab!!!” when Jordan tried to distract them by describing favourite foods.

But will the slebz manage to hold out for the full 10 minutes and grab some much-needed stars? We’ll just have to tune in to find out.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight (Monday 14th November) at 9.00pm