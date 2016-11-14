I’m a Celebrity spoilers: Horrific “Tomb of Terror” Bushtucker trial leaves campmates screaming
Tonight’s episode sees a host of creepy-crawlies cover our celebs, featuring the most dramatic cry of “chicken kebab” yet heard on television
After last night’s launch show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! gets well underway tonight, with an incredibly creepy (and crawly) first Bushtucker trial inflicted on our celebrity campmates.
During the episode Sam, Scarlett, Ola and Jordan are placed inside the so-called “Tomb of Terror,” where they’re covered in over 120,000 different insects, vermin and arthropods – the most that’s ever been used on the ITV entertainment series.
As you can see below, their reaction was pretty muted.
Just kidding – OF COURSE they’re all shrieking their guts out just like we would if covered in maggots, cockroaches and rats, with a particular highlight coming from Scarlett’s repeated screech of “Chicken kebab!!!” when Jordan tried to distract them by describing favourite foods.
But will the slebz manage to hold out for the full 10 minutes and grab some much-needed stars? We’ll just have to tune in to find out.
I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues on ITV tonight (Monday 14th November) at 9.00pm