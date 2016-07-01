If Game of Thrones characters lived in the Star Wars universe they'd look like this
Illustrator Andrew D Tran gives us Game of Star Wars
Published: Friday, 1 July 2016 at 10:37 am
'Game of Star Wars' is now a thing thanks to illustrator Andrew D Tran.
Re-imagining Game of Thrones characters as though they exist in the Star Wars universe, Tran has given them a whole new blaster pistol- and lightsaber-wielding life.
There's Jedi General Daenerys, Mother of Rancors...
There's Tyrion Lannister, the Imp Scoundrel...
Melisandre, Sith Lord of the Light...
Jedi Padawan, Arya Stark...
The Sith Night King...
And Jaime Lannister, Sith Slayer...
It feels like there's something in this and the big wigs behind the franchises should get together and make it happen. It's not like they're busy with their own individual outputs...
Oh, and you darn well know Tyrion Lannister shot first...
