There's Jedi General Daenerys, Mother of Rancors...

There's Tyrion Lannister, the Imp Scoundrel...

Melisandre, Sith Lord of the Light...

More like this

Jedi Padawan, Arya Stark...

The Sith Night King...

And Jaime Lannister, Sith Slayer...

It feels like there's something in this and the big wigs behind the franchises should get together and make it happen. It's not like they're busy with their own individual outputs...

Advertisement

Oh, and you darn well know Tyrion Lannister shot first...