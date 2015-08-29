Channel 5 responded by bringing her into the Diary Room before removing her from the show, saying that they nor the show's production company Endemol had been aware of the posts.

Tequila released a statement after her eviction, saying that the post came at a time of "severe depression" and drug addiction.

"Back in 2013 I made a statement about Hitler not being a bad person, and immediately realised soon after that I had made a terrible mistake that would come back to haunt me," it read. "During that time I had been suffering from severe depression, and drug addiction for many years prior to that.

"I also attempted to commit suicide in 2012, and overdosed on prescription pills. I wanted to die."

Tequila, real name Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen, added in her statement that it was "the lowest point I have ever reached in my life, and today I am truly sorry to everyone that I may have hurt along my self-destructive path."

She apologised for her "irresponsible, reckless and selfish actions", and said she wanted to make things right after making many mistakes in the public eye.

"I am in no way shape or form a racist nor antisemitic, and absolutely 100 per cent not a Nazi supporter. It was a careless mistake I made in 2013 while suffering severe depression, drug addiction and [being] suicidal."

She ended, "I hope Celebrity Big Brother will give me a second chance."

The Campaign Against Antisemitism started an online petition asking Channel 5 to remove Tila Tequila after they were made aware of the posts. The housemate was removed after just one day in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Channel 5 explained on Friday night why they had decided to pull the US contestant from the show.

A statement read, “Unfortunately, Channel 5 and Endemol did not know about the views and attitudes Tila had expressed in social media postings prior to her involvement in Celebrity Big Brother.

"When they were brought to our attention, she was called to the Diary Room for a discussion with producers and was subsequently removed from the house.

"The views Tila had expressed, and permitted to remain uncorrected, are totally unacceptable and, accordingly, her continued involvement in the programme was untenable."