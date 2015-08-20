"We can confirm this unfortunate incident was caused by a technical glitch and was rectified immediately," a spokesperson for The Voice UK said.

They added that each accidentally rejected singer was swiftly told that all was well and that they were expected at the next round. “Out of the 40,000 applicants, the 200 affected applicants were called individually and spoken with directly. We look forward to seeing all successful applicants at the Blind Auditions in Manchester next month.”

Just put it down as a really, really early (or late) April Fools' Day trick..?

More like this

Advertisement

The Voice returns to BBC1 in January 2016