Hundreds of Voice contestants accidentally ditched from BBC talent show after "technical glitch" saw wrong email sent
Luckily humans at the Corporation were able to quickly intervene and let the 200 hopefuls know they would still get a Blind Audition in Manchester
The tech guys will be sweating over at The Voice after a technical glitch saw 200 contestants accidentally told they had been ditched from the show even though they'd actually made it through to the show’s Blind Auditions.
A "technical glitch" saw an automated email sent to the hopefuls telling them they had missed out on a chance to perform in front of (well, to the back of a chair at least) this years coaches Paloma Faith, will.i.am, Boy George and Ricky Wilson. The problem was, they hadn't!
"We can confirm this unfortunate incident was caused by a technical glitch and was rectified immediately," a spokesperson for The Voice UK said.
They added that each accidentally rejected singer was swiftly told that all was well and that they were expected at the next round. “Out of the 40,000 applicants, the 200 affected applicants were called individually and spoken with directly. We look forward to seeing all successful applicants at the Blind Auditions in Manchester next month.”
Just put it down as a really, really early (or late) April Fools' Day trick..?
More like this
The Voice returns to BBC1 in January 2016