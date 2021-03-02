How to watch the RadioTimes.com Awards 2021 Virtual Ceremony – here’s how you can find out who won

Earlier in the year, we launched the RadioTimes.com Awards, celebrating the very best in the TV and Entertainment industry over the past 12 months.

You came out in your thousands and if you want to know the winners, you don’t have long to wait…

On Sunday 7th March at 8pm, head over to our Facebook page, where you’re invited to the RadioTimes.com Awards 2021 Virtual Ceremony, where we’ll crown the winners.

During the exciting ceremony, you’ll get to see exclusive messages from the stars who so deservedly won your vote.

As well as this, we’ll also be announcing the winner of our annual TV 100 award; the name of one stand-out person in the industry who went above and beyond in 2020 and looks set for a bright future.

Read on for a recap of the nominees – and we’ll see you on 7th March!

