How to watch the RadioTimes.com Awards 2021 Virtual Ceremony – here’s how you can find out who won
The votes have been counted...
Earlier in the year, we launched the RadioTimes.com Awards, celebrating the very best in the TV and Entertainment industry over the past 12 months.
You came out in your thousands and if you want to know the winners, you don’t have long to wait…
On Sunday 7th March at 8pm, head over to our Facebook page, where you’re invited to the RadioTimes.com Awards 2021 Virtual Ceremony, where we’ll crown the winners.
During the exciting ceremony, you’ll get to see exclusive messages from the stars who so deservedly won your vote.
As well as this, we’ll also be announcing the winner of our annual TV 100 award; the name of one stand-out person in the industry who went above and beyond in 2020 and looks set for a bright future.
Read on for a recap of the nominees – and we’ll see you on 7th March!
Best Drama
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Normal People
- I May Destroy You
- Des
- Small Axe
- Call the Midwife
- The Queen’s Gambit
Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy
- Doctor Who
- The Mandalorian
- The Boys
- His Dark Materials
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Haunting of Bly Manor
- Devs
- Lucifer
Best Factual
- The Last Dance
- Tiger King
- The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
- The Pharmacist
- I’ll Be Gone in the Dark
- David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Best Entertainment
- The Masked Singer
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- Selling Sunset
- Race Across the World
- Taskmaster
- Love is Blind
Best Comedy
- Staged
- After Life
- Friday Night Dinner
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
- Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe
- What We Do in the Shadows
- Ghosts
Best Film
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Tenet
- Soul
- Parasite (hit UK cinemas in 2020)
- Host
- Da 5 Bloods
- Rocks
Best Soap
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
- Neighbours
- Home and Away
Sporting Moment of the Year
- Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years
- England win Six Nations eight months after the competition started
- Lewis Hamilton wins his seventh world F1 title
- Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder in heavyweight showdown
- David Marshall saves penalty to send Scotland to Euro 2020
- Kyren Wilson v Anthony McGill in World Snooker Championship semi-finals
- Kansas City Chiefs win first Super Bowl title in 50 years
- Hollie Doyle becomes first female jockey to win on Champions Day at Ascot
TV Moment of the Year
- Nigella mispronounces “microwave”
- Judi Dench slams Tennant and Sheen in Staged
- “Can I have two biscuits?”
- John Torode sets his kitchen on fire
- Bake Off’s celebrity challenge goes awry
- Strictly Come Dancing: Bill lifts the trophy
- Nasty Geoff meets his maker on Coronation Street
- Jordan North on I’m A Celebrity
