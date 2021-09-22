How to watch Alter Ego – All the details about FOX’s avatar singing competition

Singing competitions have come a long way since the days of Pop Idol and The X Factor, with current hits reeling in viewers with all sorts of zany gimmicks.

Following in the footsteps of The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice, US broadcaster FOX is now launching Alter Ego, which is billed as “the world’s first avatar singing competition”.

The new series sees singers from all over the United States transformed into brightly coloured virtual avatars, which look like they’re ripped straight out of Fortnite or Ready Player One.

Using motion capture technology, the singers will perform as their digital doubles, hiding their true identities from an all-star judging panel for reasons they will open up about as the show progresses.

Read on for everything you need to know about Alter Ego.

How to watch Alter Ego

For viewers in the United States, Alter Ego will premiere on FOX on Wednesday 22nd September at 9pm ET or 8pm CT, with a second episode coming the following night in the same timeslot. The series will then air on Wednesdays.

In the UK, Alter Ego is yet to secure a broadcaster, but if the show proves to be a hit then it’s quite likely it could appear on a digital channel or streaming service – so watch this space.

Alter Ego explained: How does the show work?

Alter Ego transforms its contestants into digital doubles using motion capture technology often used in major blockbuster movies but – as the trailer claims – “never before used on television”.

The singers are projected onto the stage where they get support from real-life back-up dancers and are watched by both the judges and a live studio audience.

Alter Ego judges

Alter Ego has enlisted an all-star judging panel that includes including The Voice UK coach Will.i.am, known for his extensive solo music work and collaborations with The Black Eyed Peas.

Also on the line-up is singer-songwriter Alanis Morrissette and pop star Grimes, while 98 Degrees singer and reality star Nick Lachey is also involved.

Alter Ego is hosted by television presenter Rocsi Diaz, known for previous hosting work on Entertainment Tonight, Dating Naked and competition series Cannonball.

Alter Ego trailer

Check out the FOX promo for Alter Ego below, introducing the show’s ambitious premise and some of the colourful virtual characters that you can expect to meet.

Alter Ego premieres on FOX in the United States on Wednesday 22nd September. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.