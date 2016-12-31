What better way to get noticed at your New Year's Eve bash than to have a dance routine prepared? For maximum impact, dance with a sibling. And use a routine you made up decades ago like Monica and Ross from Friends…

Tell someone you love them

Wait until the clock strikes midnight, then scream your devotion at the person you most admire. Over and over again. It works, well, according to When Harry Met Sally anyway…

Wish people a Happy New Year

… and try and sound like you mean it. Sherlock and Mycroft aren’t quite there.

Make a New Year’s resolution

Short of ideas? Why not fly a plane, do a new thing every day or stop making jokes as the Friends gang did when they stopped dancing....

Or…run across town in your pjs, heels and a sparkly hat in the style of Carrie from Sex and the City.

If anyone knows the perfect attire for a late-night city dash, it's Carrie.